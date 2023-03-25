Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas

(Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was allegedly abducted.

Authorities say Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has been missing since March 24 from Wisteria Drive in Everman, Texas.

The 6-year-old Hispanic boy has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh in connection to Rodriguez-Alvarez’s abduction, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Investigators believe Rodriguez-Singh may be driving a gray 2012 Silverado with Texas license plate PLS7091.

The 37-year-old suspect is 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She also has tattoos on her chest.

Police did not initially detail the circumstances that led up to the abduction.

It’s also not known at this time the specific relation between the suspect and 6-year-old boy.

Everman is located on the southern edge of Fort Worth, Texas.

