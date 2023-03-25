Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Active shooter training sessions held for La. childcare providers

gun school generic
gun school generic(MGN)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Institute for Childhood Preparedness partnered with the Louisiana Department of Education to host active shooter training sessions for early childhood professionals in Louisiana.

Trainers with the Institute for Childhood Preparedness helped these educators lock down some new emergency plans.

“For us, an active shooter is more about critical thinking, it’s about thinking about options ahead of time, practicing those options, and getting as comfortable as we can because when we’re scared or have anxiety, we fall back on what is familiar to us,” said Andrew Roszak, the executive director of The Institute for Childhood Preparedness.

In three hours, trainees were taught how to conduct drills, develop a plan and work together to ensure staff, teachers and children are best prepared.

“We do have an active shooter policy in place with our staff, but we knew it wasn’t where it needed to be so this is able to help us step up our game and get it to where it needs to be for the safety of our whole center,” said Sandra Gautreaux, a local childcare provider.

According to people at the Institute for Childhood Preparedness, the training is designed to prepare Childcare professionals, not scare them.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

Monarch Avenue
Firefighters respond to house fire in BR
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled flames at a home on the afternoon of...
Firefighters respond to house fire in BR
The Salvation Army.
How to help: Salvation Army aids to tornado victims in Mississippi
election voting generic
St. Gabriel mayoral election 2023