WAFB’s Paul Gates inducted into LAB Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former WAFB anchor and investigative reporter Paul Gates was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Friday, March 24, 2023.

Paul Gates, a fixture on Baton Rouge television for decades, passed away in 2016 at the age of 69.

His widow, Michele Gates Randon, accepted the award at a ceremony held in Baton Rouge.

Michele Gates Randon, daughter Valyne Gates and WAFB’s Greg Meriwether. (WAFB)

Other inductees into the Hall of Fame this year included Charles Chatelain of Delta Media Corporation, Gerry May of KTBS-TV, Irene Robinson of KWCL-FM, Kim Holden of WVUE-TV, Maria Placer of KLFY-TV and Mike Grimsley of Townsquare Media.

A native of the small town of Tullos, Louisiana, Paul’s first job in broadcasting was at KNOE-TV in Monroe. He joined WAFB as a reporter in 1977. Paul’s many investigative reports, titled “Paul Gates Investigates,” uncovered corruption, pollution and wrongdoing across Louisiana.

Paul received numerous awards over the course of his career including being named “Television Reporter of the Year” by the Louisiana Associated Press in 1994.

