WAFB named Louisiana ‘Television Station of the Year’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB was honored with four Louisiana Association of Broadcasters awards Friday, including being named “Television Station of the Year”.

LAB Award (WAFB)

It marked the sixth time in the past seven years that WAFB has taken home that prestigious award in the large market category.

WAFB’s Liz Koh was awarded “Young Professional of the Year” in television. Koh is the anchor of WAFB’s morning and noon newscasts.

The station also received an award for “Best Morning Show” for WAFB’s 9NEWS This Morning.

And, WAFB news anchor Elizabeth Vowell and photojournalist Derron Daquano were honored with the award for “Best Series or Documentary” for their documentary titled “Lasting Impact.” The documentary, which also recently won an EMMY award, follows a Baton Rouge police officer’s fight to rebound from tragedy.

You can watch the documentary here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.