Stay on top of your health with 2 events this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are two health events happening in the Capital City this weekend.

The 2nd Annual Senior Black American Health Fair, put on by Pennington Biomedical Research Center, is happening Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will take place at the Conference Center Building at Pennington.

Organizers say there will be health screenings, activities, fitness stations, chair exercises, and even a virtual reality experience.

If you want to take a more physical approach to your fitness journey, the 2023 Capital Area Heart Walk is also set for this Saturday, March 25 in downtown Baton Rouge.

Put on by the American Heart Association, festivities start at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

If you want to participate, meet at City Hall Plaza.

The theme of this year’s Heart Walk is “I Walk to Save Lives”. Heart disease and stroke impact people in very personal life-changing ways. Through the Heart Walk, participants are invited to express, share, and be inspired by the reasons why they walk.

