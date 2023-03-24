Severe threat stays mostly north today but more storms expected on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Windy and warm weather will dominate at least the first half of our day, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. After tying a record high on Thursday, the record will be in jeopardy again today, with my forecast calling for 87° and the current record standing at 86°. Mainly dry weather is expected through the early to mid-afternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 24 (WAFB)

Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible by late this afternoon into the evening well in advance of an approaching cold front. Isolated strong storms still appear possible, but the greatest threat should stay to our north.

The Storm Prediction Center has lowered the threat locally, now showing a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk near the interstates, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk near and north of the state line.

More Storms by Sunday

Scattered showers will remain possible in Saturday morning as the cold front slows its progress through south Louisiana, but it looks as though rains should end for most by mid-morning. Plenty of sunshine should return into the afternoon hours, allowing for highs again to reach the mid to upper 80s.

But the stalling front will meander across the area on Sunday, and combined with some passing disturbances, rains will make a return to the area. Off-and-on showers and t-storms are expected on Sunday, with locally heavy rainfall possible. The Storm Prediction Center has also posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for much of our area.

Unsettled into Early Next Week

Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will continue through Monday into Tuesday morning until we finally see a push of drier air arriving during the day on Tuesday. By the time it’s all said and done, rain totals should average 1.00″-2.50″ across our local area through early next week, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Temperatures will then rebound through the second half of next week, with a chance of showers returning late in the week.

