Man dies after crashing into canal, officials say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police is investigating an overnight deadly crash that happened on Thursday, March 23.

According to officials, Kelvin Ortega, 26, of Baton Rouge, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

Police said Ortega was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic sedan headed north at high speed on Boudreaux Rd., when he disregarded a stop sign at an intersection on LA 429 and hit the opposite side of the canal.

Ortega was unrestrained and officials added impairment is suspected, while the crash remains under investigation.

A toxicology sample was reportedly obtained from Ortega and will be submitted for analysis.

