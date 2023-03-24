Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU pulls off dramatic win over Utah in Sweet 16

Utah's Alissa Pili (35) fights for control of the basketball with LSU's LaDazhia Williams (0)...
Utah's Alissa Pili (35) fights for control of the basketball with LSU's LaDazhia Williams (0) in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 24, 2023.(Mic Smith | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers pulled off a dramatic win over the No. 2 seed Utah Utes in the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 24.

LSU (31-3) defeated Utah (27-5) 66-63 advancing to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2007-2008.

LaDaziah Williams finished with a season-high 24 points while shooting 78% from the floor she also grabbed six rebounds and added two steals and a block while Angel Reese picked up her 31st double-double of the season and finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU will face the No. 9 seed Miami on Sunday, March 26.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Kenyon and Treylon Brown
Family devastated after gunfire takes away one teen, leaves another hospitalized; teen suspect arrested

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and some of her players spoke with members of the media before their...
LSU makes final preps for battle against Utah
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU prepares to take on Utah in Sweet 16
Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey and her Lady Tigers are finalizing their game plan for Utah in...
LSU prepares to take on Utah in Sweet 16
The LSU Lady Tigers are in South Carolina gearing up for their Sweet 16 matchup against Utah.
LSU and Utah prepare for clash with Elite 8 advance on the line