Livingston Parish could potentially ban TikTok on all government issued devices

TikTok
TikTok
By Perry Robinson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new battle is brewing in Livingston Parish as one council member is calling for the ban of TikTok on all government-issued devices.

“I’m not introducing the bill, but of course, if it comes up for a vote I’ll be voting to ban TikTok on Livingston Parish government devices,” Councilman Shane Mack said.

A few US lawmakers have called for the ban of the video app altogether based on national security concerns about the app’s ability to collect data from its users.

An ordinance to introduce the possible ban in Livingston Parish is being spearheaded by Councilman Garry Talbert. The issue was supposed to come up a Thursday’s council meeting, but only four out of nine council members were in attendance. Talbert was not present.

Since the meeting failed to meet a quorum, the council was forced to postpone the meeting and table the issue.

If it does pass, the ban will only apply to all parish-owned computers, cell phones, and potentially the library. The council doesn’t have the power to ban TikTok from your phone at home, nor are they trying to.

“I support the ban of all social media on government devices. Not private devices, but government devices I think they should be used for work and work only, and I support the ban of all social media on government devices,” Mack said.

Council Chairman John Wascom believes this is a waste of time.

”It’s not something Livingston Parish should be wasting our time on something like this,” Wascom said.

Wascom says there are more important issues they should be worried about.”I think we have drainage problems and other things that need to be taken care of, and that’s my thought,” Wascom said.

He believes they will have a chance to discuss it at the next meeting when more council members show up.

“I would think if you’re going to put it on there then show up and talk about it,” Wascom said.

The council will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 27 to make up for Thursday’s canceled meeting.

