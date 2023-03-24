Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Check out inmate-made art at Dixon Correctional Institute spring Arts and Crafts Show

The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only.
The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - The Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) is hosting its second annual spring Arts and Crafts Show at the prison from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

DCI is located at 5568 Highway 68, Jackson, La., 70748.

Organizers said the show is a family event featuring inmate-made hobby crafts. Some of the items for sale include handmade jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, ironworks, purses, belts, swings, rocking chairs, and tables.

In addition to the arts and crafts, there will also be great food as well as activities for children that include games and prizes.

The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only. Children six and under get in for free. All transactions are cash only. There will be an ATM machine available at the prison.

The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only.
The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only.(WAFB)
The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only.
The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Kenyon and Treylon Brown
Family devastated after gunfire takes away one teen, leaves another hospitalized; teen suspect arrested

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 24
Severe threat stays mostly north today but more storms expected on Sunday
(Source: WAFB)
YOUR HEALTH: VHL, new drug for genetic disease shrinks tumors
TikTok
Livingston Parish could potentially ban TikTok on all government issued devices
A new battle is brewing in Livingston Parish as one council member is calling for the ban of...
Livingston Parish could potentially ban TikTok on all government issued devices