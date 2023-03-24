Check out inmate-made art at Dixon Correctional Institute spring Arts and Crafts Show

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - The Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) is hosting its second annual spring Arts and Crafts Show at the prison from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

DCI is located at 5568 Highway 68, Jackson, La., 70748.

Organizers said the show is a family event featuring inmate-made hobby crafts. Some of the items for sale include handmade jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, ironworks, purses, belts, swings, rocking chairs, and tables.

In addition to the arts and crafts, there will also be great food as well as activities for children that include games and prizes.

The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only. Children six and under get in for free. All transactions are cash only. There will be an ATM machine available at the prison.

The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only. (WAFB)

The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.