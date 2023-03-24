Baton Rouge Gridiron Show to put La. politicians in ‘hot seat’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Correspondents Association’s 2023 Gridiron Show, a satire of Louisiana politics and government, is making its return Friday, March 24.

It will be at the American Legion Hall. The address is 151 S. Wooddale Blvd.

In its 71st year, a group of reporters and journalists will put a funny spin on the state’s political figures with jokes, songs, and skits. It’s actually one of the longest-running gridirons in the country.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.

Proceeds from the show go to support journalism scholarships for students at Louisiana State University-Baton Rouge, Southern University-Baton Rouge, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and/or Southeastern Louisiana University as well as public broadcasting through WLPB-TV, WRKF-FM, and WBRH-FM.

Tickets cost $30 each. Click here to purchase and for more information.

Retired journalist Kelly Kissel joined 9News This Morning to give a preview of Friday night’s event.

