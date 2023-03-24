Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Apartment fire ruled arson

It happened in the 3100 block of Pampas Street near Plank Road Thursday, March 23 around 8:15...
It happened in the 3100 block of Pampas Street near Plank Road Thursday, March 23 around 8:15 p.m.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cause of an apartment fire has been ruled as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened in the 3100 block of Pampas Street near Plank Road Thursday, March 23 around 8:15 p.m.

It happened in the 3100 block of Pampas Street near Plank Road Thursday, March 23 around 8:15...
It happened in the 3100 block of Pampas Street near Plank Road Thursday, March 23 around 8:15 p.m.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

BRFD reported firefighters arrived on the scene and found light smoke coming from the apartment.

Once inside, they discovered a small fire on the back bedroom wall.

Crews were able to get it under control before it could cause significant damage, officials added.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has any information, please contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Kenyon and Treylon Brown
Family devastated after gunfire takes away one teen, leaves another hospitalized; teen suspect arrested

Latest News

The cost is $5 at the gate, cash only.
Check out inmate-made art at Dixon Correctional Institute spring Arts and Crafts Show
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 24
Severe threat stays mostly north today but more storms expected on Sunday
(Source: WAFB)
YOUR HEALTH: VHL, new drug for genetic disease shrinks tumors
TikTok
Livingston Parish could potentially ban TikTok on all government issued devices