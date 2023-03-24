Apartment fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cause of an apartment fire has been ruled as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened in the 3100 block of Pampas Street near Plank Road Thursday, March 23 around 8:15 p.m.

It happened in the 3100 block of Pampas Street near Plank Road Thursday, March 23 around 8:15 p.m. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

BRFD reported firefighters arrived on the scene and found light smoke coming from the apartment.

Once inside, they discovered a small fire on the back bedroom wall.

Crews were able to get it under control before it could cause significant damage, officials added.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has any information, please contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.