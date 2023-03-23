Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

VIDEO: Ascension Parish worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply

Michael Mastin
Michael Mastin(Ascension Parish Government)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish government employee has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in the water supply at a Donaldsonville water plant.

Michael Mastin, 57, of Baton Rouge is charged with two counts contaminating water supplies, and two counts criminal damage to a critical infrastructure after he urinated inside of the water supply.

According to officials, on Wednesday, March 22, they were informed about the incident. After further investigation they determined that the information was credible.

Mastin was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and has been booked into the parish jail.

“At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Coinment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Kenyon and Treylon Brown
Family devastated after gunfire takes away one teen, leaves another hospitalized; teen suspect arrested

Latest News

Police are looking for a Florida man last seen in downtown Baton Rouge after dropping off his...
Florida man missing in Baton Rouge; wallet found in car
Judge leaves it up to Methodist church courts to settle dispute between ministers, La. conference
Judge leaves it up to Methodist church courts to settle dispute between ministers, La. conference
Stormwater advisory committee public meeting
Stormwater advisory committee public meeting
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case