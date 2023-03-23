Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Touch A Truck returning to BREC State Fairgrounds

Touch A Truck offers children the opportunity to see, explore, and learn about their favorite...
Touch A Truck offers children the opportunity to see, explore, and learn about their favorite big trucks and heavy machinery that protect, serve, build, and maintain cities.(Junior League of Baton Rouge)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trucks are going to start rolling into the BREC State Fairgrounds for the annual Touch A Truck event.

The Junior League of Baton Rouge will be hosting this for their eighth year now. It’s happening Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with special Emerge Quiet Hours from 9 to 11 a.m. for people with sensory sensitivities.

Jessica O’Connor, the President of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, said Touch A Truck offers children the opportunity to see, explore, and learn about their favorite big trucks and heavy machinery that protect, serve, build, and maintain cities.

The day is full of food, fun, and everything you DIG about trucks.

The day is full of food, fun, and everything you DIG about trucks. Main attractions will include the Dig Zone, a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, and the hands-on experience with the big trucks, heavy equipment, and emergency vehicles that we have grown to love.

Tickets are $10 per person and are free for children two and under. Raffle tickets for a chance to win a $5,000 Disney gift card are also available for $10 per ticket. Event and raffle tickets can be purchased at touchatruckbr.org.

Trucks are going to start rolling into the BREC State Fairgrounds for the annual Touch A Truck event.

Touch A Truck invites attendees to support the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Diaper Bank by donating diapers at the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 23
Record highs in jeopardy with some changes to the weekend forecast
MOVEBR open house to discuss Sherwood Forest Extension project
YOUR HEALTH: What to ask before going under the knife
100 Black Men
100 Black Men expand Respect 4 Life program