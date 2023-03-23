Touch A Truck returning to BREC State Fairgrounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trucks are going to start rolling into the BREC State Fairgrounds for the annual Touch A Truck event.

The Junior League of Baton Rouge will be hosting this for their eighth year now. It’s happening Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with special Emerge Quiet Hours from 9 to 11 a.m. for people with sensory sensitivities.

Jessica O’Connor, the President of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, said Touch A Truck offers children the opportunity to see, explore, and learn about their favorite big trucks and heavy machinery that protect, serve, build, and maintain cities.

The day is full of food, fun, and everything you DIG about trucks.

Main attractions will include the Dig Zone, a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, and the hands-on experience with the big trucks, heavy equipment, and emergency vehicles that we have grown to love.

Tickets are $10 per person and are free for children two and under. Raffle tickets for a chance to win a $5,000 Disney gift card are also available for $10 per ticket. Event and raffle tickets can be purchased at touchatruckbr.org.

Touch A Truck invites attendees to support the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Diaper Bank by donating diapers at the event.

