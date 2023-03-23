Facebook
Red Bean and Andouille Dip

This delicious home-style dip offers an abundance of flavor and may be served hot or cold with fresh vegetables, tortilla chips or French bread croutons.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This delicious home-style dip offers an abundance of flavor and may be served hot or cold with fresh vegetables, tortilla chips or French bread croutons. Happy National Chip & Dip Day, Cajun edition!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound dried red kidney beans

1 cup minced andouille sausage

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup chopped onions

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped bell peppers

2 tbsps minced garlic

½ cup minced lean ham

3 quarts chicken stock

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

salt and black pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Method:

NOTE: To reduce the cooking time, soak beans overnight in cold water. In a 5-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add andouille, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic and ham. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Put in red beans and cover by 2 inches with chicken stock. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook until beans are tender and mash easily with a fork. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bean mixture into a food processor and reserve 2 cups of liquid. Blend in 15-second intervals until beans are thoroughly mashed. Fold in green onions and parsley then season to taste using salt, pepper and hot sauce. If beans are too dense or stiff, add enough reserved liquid to reach dip consistency. Transfer finished dip into a suitable mold or chafer. Serve hot or cold with fresh vegetables, tortilla chips or French bread croutons. NOTE: Any remaining dip may be frozen.

