Record highs in jeopardy with some changes to the weekend forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unusually warm weather will prevail again today, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 23 (WAFB)

Today’s record high in Baton Rouge of 86 degrees appears to be in jeopardy, with my forecast calling for a high of 87 degrees. Today is also shaping up to be breezy and a spotty shower can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon into the early evening.

Friday Storm Potential

Record highs will again be in jeopardy on Friday as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. The big question centers around our chances for storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and t-storms appear possible by the afternoon well in advance of a cold front, but I think the threat for any severe weather should be minimal into the afternoon hours.

And we’re now starting to see a more pronounced trend toward the most widespread shower and t-storm activity staying to our north Friday night into Saturday morning. It still looks like rain chances will be on the order of 50%-60%, but that means a decent chunk of our area may miss out on the rains for Friday. The latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the greatest severe weather threat north of most of our area, with a 4/5 (moderate) risk now posted in the vicinity of the ArkLaMiss. However, a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk remains in place near and north of the state line. The question is whether storms will fire in our northern parishes before tracking into that higher risk area, or will they largely develop north of our area.

Weekend Changes

The cold front expected to deliver a significant severe weather threat just to our north by late Friday may struggle to move through our area over the weekend. After a few lingering showers early Saturday morning, we do expect generally dry weather and plenty of sunshine during the day. That will translate into another afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

It now looks as though rains will be most widespread in our area on Sunday as the front lingers in our vicinity and gets a boost from a disturbance moving in from the west. Outdoor plans on Sunday may be in jeopary, with showers and t-storms likely, and locally heavy rainfall possible. We’ll have to await a second cold front late Monday or early Tuesday to finally usher in some drier and cooler weather.

Rain Amounts

With the changes to our weekend forecast, it now looks as though rain totals through Saturday morning should generally come in less than an inch and could be well less than that in many areas. However, the more widespread rainfall on Sunday should push totals into the 1″-2.50″ range for much of our area by early next week.

