Police investigating shots fired in Baker

The Baker Police Department is investigating shots fired on Groom Road on Thursday, March 23.
The Baker Police Department is investigating shots fired on Groom Road on Thursday, March 23.(Monica Parker)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BAKER La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is investigating after shots were reportedly fired near an apartment complex in Baker on Thursday, March 23.

The Baker Police Department is investigating shots fired on Groom Road on Thursday, March 23.
The Baker Police Department is investigating shots fired on Groom Road on Thursday, March 23.(Monica Parker)

According to police, officers are still on the scene after responding to reports of shots being fired on Groom Road.

Police said no one was injured.

No arrests have been made, officials confirmed.

The Baker Police Department is investigating shots fired on Groom Road on Thursday, March 23.
The Baker Police Department is investigating shots fired on Groom Road on Thursday, March 23.(Monica Parker)

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

