Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

One person shot in French Settlement Wednesday, suspect in custody

(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in French Settlement on Wednesday, March 22.

The shooting took place at around 4 p.m. along Highway 16.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were originally responding to shots fired call.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a wounded male. First Responders transported that male to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His status is critical but stable at this hour,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

LPSO does have one person in custody. There’s no word yet on their identity at this time.

“During this investigation, LPSO was also alerted to ‘possible shots fired calls’ at other locations in the Springfield area. No injuries have been reported. We believe the suspect in custody can be tied to all reported incidents,” said Sheriff Ard.

Detectives are continuing to sort through the evidence & interviews at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

The LSU women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, so fans...
LSU fans help send women’s basketball team off to Sweet 16
SMART LIVING: What not to put on your resume
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul speaks on the state of violent crime
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul speaks on the state of violent crime