One person shot in French Settlement Wednesday, suspect in custody

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in French Settlement on Wednesday, March 22.

The shooting took place at around 4 p.m. along Highway 16.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were originally responding to shots fired call.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a wounded male. First Responders transported that male to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His status is critical but stable at this hour,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

LPSO does have one person in custody. There’s no word yet on their identity at this time.

“During this investigation, LPSO was also alerted to ‘possible shots fired calls’ at other locations in the Springfield area. No injuries have been reported. We believe the suspect in custody can be tied to all reported incidents,” said Sheriff Ard.

Detectives are continuing to sort through the evidence & interviews at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

