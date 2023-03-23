Facebook
WATCH LIVE: Mulkey, LSU players talk ahead of Sweet 16 matchup

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and some of her players are speaking with members of the media on Thursday, March 23.

Mulkey started speaking around 12:20 p.m. and players will follow around 12:40 p.m.

The Tigers will take on Utah in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 24, at 4 p.m.

Jacques Doucet is in Greenville and will provide full reports in the evening newscasts.

The LSU women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, so fans showed up to send the Tigers off the right.
The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers rolled past the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19.
LSU women's basketball has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years.
The LSU Tigers opened the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a convincing win over Hawai’i on Friday, March 17, from the PMAC.

RELATED STORIES:

The Tigers advanced in the tournament by defeating Hawai’i and Michigan. The Utes got past Gardner-Webb and Princeton to reach the third round of the bracket.

