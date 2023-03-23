WATCH LIVE: Mulkey, LSU players talk ahead of Sweet 16 matchup
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and some of her players are speaking with members of the media on Thursday, March 23.
Mulkey started speaking around 12:20 p.m. and players will follow around 12:40 p.m.
The Tigers will take on Utah in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 24, at 4 p.m.
Jacques Doucet is in Greenville and will provide full reports in the evening newscasts.
The Tigers advanced in the tournament by defeating Hawai’i and Michigan. The Utes got past Gardner-Webb and Princeton to reach the third round of the bracket.
