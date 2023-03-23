Facebook
MOVEBR open house to discuss Sherwood Forest Extension project

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can voice your opinion on a new traffic project that could be getting underway in the Capital Area soon.

The City-Parish and MOVEBR Program Management Team will host a public open house for the Sherwood Forest Extension (Greenwell Springs - Joor) Project on Thursday, March 23.

It’s happening at the Greenwell Springs Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The project itself proposes to build a new two-lane roadway and to provide accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists.(MOVEBR)

The open house will provide an opportunity for the public to review conceptual images of the proposed improvements and ask questions of the project team.

