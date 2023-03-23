MOVEBR open house to discuss Sherwood Forest Extension project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can voice your opinion on a new traffic project that could be getting underway in the Capital Area soon.

The City-Parish and MOVEBR Program Management Team will host a public open house for the Sherwood Forest Extension (Greenwell Springs - Joor) Project on Thursday, March 23.

It’s happening at the Greenwell Springs Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The open house will provide an opportunity for the public to review conceptual images of the proposed improvements and ask questions of the project team.

The project itself proposes to build a new two-lane roadway and to provide accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists.

You can find out more information about the project here.

