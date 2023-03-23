Facebook
Missing man last seen in downtown Baton Rouge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to locate a missing man.

Police report Jody Bert, 44, was last seen in downtown Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 22 around 12:45 a.m.

Bert is 6′0″, 220 lbs., has short hair, and several tattoos on his left arm. According to law enforcement, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hoodie, and red/white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on where Bert could be is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

