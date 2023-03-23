Facebook
Elderly man dies in East Feliciana Parish crash, officials say

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an elderly man on Thursday morning, March 23.

Officials identified the victim as Robert Wall, 76, of Kentwood.

According to LSP, the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on LA 10 west of LA 38 in East Feliciana Parish.

Investigators said Wall was driving east on LA 10 in a 2010 Nissan Versa when, for reasons still being investigated, he exited the roadway to the right and hit a tree.

Wall was fatally injured in the crash and died at the scene, according to LSP.

He was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, state police confirmed.

Officials said they took a toxicology sample from the victim to be analyzed.

The crash remains under investigation.

