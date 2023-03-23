CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for gunman who shot at another man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department needs the help of the public searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Cameron Shorter, 28, is being sought for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, and aggravated criminal damage to property, officials said.

According to investigators, Shorter fired multiple shots at an unidentified male victim. Police said the victim was uninjured but the bullets damaged a vehicle.

Shorter is described to be 6′1″, weighing around 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

