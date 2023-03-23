Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Child rapist faces 2 life sentences after jury convicts in under an hour

Tyrone Sajna
Tyrone Sajna(18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is facing spending the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping two children, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said the jury took only 50 minutes to find Tyrone M. Sajna, 52, guilty on Thursday, March 23, of two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery involving two children after a three-day trial.

Three other kids under 13 testified to also being sexually assaulted by Sajna, according to the DA’s office.

Tyrone Sajna
Tyrone Sajna(18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

“This case involved disgusting cases of abuse and violence against children that will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Tony Clayton said. “We will bring these cases to trial. We will get convictions, and we will seek the toughest sentence possible. In this case, Sajna will spend the rest of his life in prison, where he should be.”

Officials said Sajna will face two life sentence terms for these convictions.

Aggravated rape of a child under 13 carries a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole, officials explained.

His official sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Kenyon and Treylon Brown
Family devastated after gunfire takes away one teen, leaves another hospitalized; teen suspect arrested

Latest News

Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO grilled by skeptical lawmakers on safety, content
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 23
Localized impacts expected from next storm system
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Douglas Maurras
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple people in Livingston Parish; one injured