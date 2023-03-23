Child rapist faces 2 life sentences after jury convicts in under an hour

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is facing spending the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping two children, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said the jury took only 50 minutes to find Tyrone M. Sajna, 52, guilty on Thursday, March 23, of two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery involving two children after a three-day trial.

Three other kids under 13 testified to also being sexually assaulted by Sajna, according to the DA’s office.

Tyrone Sajna (18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

“This case involved disgusting cases of abuse and violence against children that will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Tony Clayton said. “We will bring these cases to trial. We will get convictions, and we will seek the toughest sentence possible. In this case, Sajna will spend the rest of his life in prison, where he should be.”

Officials said Sajna will face two life sentence terms for these convictions.

Aggravated rape of a child under 13 carries a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole, officials explained.

His official sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

