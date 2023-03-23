Facebook
2 women wanted in connection to Nathan Millard case

Tabbetha Barner, Tiffany Guidry
Tabbetha Barner, Tiffany Guidry(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for two women for their involvement in the disappearance of Nathan Millard.

According to BRPD, Tabbetha Barner has an active warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Tiffany Guidry has an active arrest warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Anyone who has information on Barner and Guidry whereabouts are urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3866 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

