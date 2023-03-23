100 Black Men expand Respect 4 Life program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge organization will soon expand their Ready 4 life program.

Respect 4 Life is a mentorship program that allows the group to go into high schools and teach young people life skills.

Organizers with the program say they have noticed progress in the students they work with and look forward to adding ten more schools.

”The disruptions are going down and the negative interactions are going down inside those classrooms. We know it’s working, and we want to make sure that we’re working closely with our local school system to ensure that we can get ahold on a lot of the disciplinary issues that we see happening inside of our schools. More specifically the zero-tolerance program,” said Dadrius Lanus, an organizer.

They believe helping the students create a life plan will prevent them from making bad decisions and have a “Respect 4 Life”.

”We want them to understand that life is fragile, it is a short period. Time is important and to make the most of it,” said Rian Curtis, the Program Director.

Apart from the expansion, the group recently entered a partnership with the EBR juvenile justice system to create more impact.

”We want to touch as many kids as possible working with local DA, Court judges because we want to make sure that we not only touch the lives of these kids, but we have a sustainable plan,” said Lanus.

