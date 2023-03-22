Southern continues spring football practice nearing weekend scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern got some spring weather to go along with its spring practice on Wednesday, March 22, as temperatures warmed nicely following a cold snap.

The Jags will hold a scrimmage on the morning of Saturday, March 25.

The session will close with the annual Blue and Gold Spring Game on the following Saturday, April 1.

