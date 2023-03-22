SMART LIVING: What not to put on your resume

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - If a person’s resume isn’t helping in the efforts to land a dream job, there could be a good reason.

Only about two to three percent of resumes sent in result in an interview, according to experts. They added that while a resume should include a lot of information, some things should also be left out.

First, don’t provide an unprofessional email address. It can be a red flag for hiring managers.

Refrain from including unnecessary personal information like your age, your religious beliefs, or your political affiliations unless they are directly related to your desired job.

Never include photos. One report found 88% of resumes are rejected because they contain a photo.

Leave out your current or previous salary as this info could result in getting underpaid.

Including your street address is no longer necessary and may pose a security risk. If you’re looking to relocate, it might be best to remove your location altogether.

Always make sure to remove spelling or grammatical errors. Surveys have shown this is the number one resume mistake that can cost you the job.

Although it may be obvious to some, never exaggerate or make dishonest statements. If your hiring manager asks for proof, you will blow your chances of getting the job.

One study found more than six in 10 resumes contained at least one spelling mistake, and the average time employers spend reading resumes is six to seven seconds.

