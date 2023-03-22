Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted following a chlorine leak from BioLab.

I-10 has reopened. It was previously shut down and traffic diverted to 210 at both I-10 interchanges.

A visible vapor cloud could be seen in the area this morning, and air monitors confirmed chlorine in the air, state police said.

KPLC first received reports of a possible chemical leak around 9:45 a.m.

Authorities were initially unsure of the source of the leak and were searching the area around BioLab.

Around 11:15 a.m., Sgt. James Anderson, with state police, said officials confirmed the leak was coming from BioLab. State police emergency technicians are inside the plant.

Southwest Louisiana authorities spent Wednesday morning trying to find the source of a chlorine...
Southwest Louisiana authorities spent Wednesday morning trying to find the source of a chlorine leak, finally finding the release at BioLab.(Google Maps)

Phillips 66 has said that it has ordered the evacuation of contractors and non-essential personnel due to an offsite release. They say they have received several reports of eye and nose irritation along with a chorine smell. Phillips 66 spokeswoman Megan Hartman said the release is not coming from Phillips 66.

RULES FOR SHELTER IN PLACE

STEP 1 - GO INSIDE When inside stay inside until informed that it is safe to leave. This is more likely to be only a few hours, rather than a day or more. If your children are in school, their protection will be provided by school officials.

STEP 2 - SHUT DOORS AND WINDOWS Keep the contaminated air on the outside.

STEP 3 - TURN OFF HEATING, COOLING, OR VENTILATION SYSTEMS such as central units, window and attic fans. All of these systems bring in air from the outside.

STEP 4 - TUNE IN FOR INFORMATION Stay tuned to local media outlets to keep you informed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

The LSU women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first...
LSU fans help sendoff women's basketball team - Part 1
3 Day WPC Rainfall Forecast
Record heat leading up to chance for storms late Friday
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
NBA Youngboy drops cover art for new album and it features Southern’s Mini Dome
The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed facing a blurrier outlook as it meets to weigh rate hike
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on Adams Avenue that left two...
Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide identified