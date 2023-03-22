Facebook
Record highs in jeopardy, followed by storms late Friday

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The warming trend that got underway on Tuesday continues today, with highs climbing into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy at times, with southeast winds running 10-15 mph. No rainfall is expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22

Record Highs in Jeopardy

The forecast shows good chances for record highs on Thursday and Friday being tied or broken in Baton Rouge. The record on both days is 86° and I’ve got 87° on the board for both Thursday and Friday. Those temperatures represent numbers that are nearly 15 degrees above normal for late March.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22

Strong Storms Possible Late Friday

Showers and t-storms are likely by late Friday in association with a cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) shows an upgraded severe weather threat for some, with a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather now posted just northwest of Baton Rouge. SPC has also added hatching to the outlook near and north of Baton Rouge, indicating the potential for what they deem ‘significant’ severe weather. In this case, a few strong tornadoes can’t be ruled out on a regional scale.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22

In terms of timing, our area looks to stay dry through at least mid-afternoon on Friday, with best chances for storms arriving Friday night and then tapering off during the overnight hours. The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center now shows rain totals averaging 1″-3″ near and north of the interstates, but that includes some additional rainfall expected from Sunday into Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22

Extended Outlook

Friday’s cold front will move into the northern Gulf of Mexico by early Saturday, but won’t stay there for long, retreating to the north as a warm front on Sunday. As it does so, scattered showers and t-storms are expected to return for the second half of the weekend and possibly into Monday. Another cold front moving through late Monday or early Tuesday may deliver a modest cool-down for the mid part of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 22

