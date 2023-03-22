Police: Man stabbed by family member; teen in custody

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, March 22, that left a 40-year-old man in critical condition.

The stabbing happened at a home on West LA 30 around 5 p.m., according to police.

According to investigators, the victim was stabbed by his 16-year-old relative, ‘Out of anger that his mother could not take him to an undisclosed location.’

They added that the man was stabbed three times in his neck and taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

The teen is in custody.

This investigation is ongoing.

