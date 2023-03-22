No. 15 LSU bounces back with win over McNeese State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are back in the win column after picking up a midweek win over McNeese State on Tuesday, March 21.

The Tigers (23-5, 2-4 SEC) collected 12 hits in their 6-2 win over the Cowgirls (19-9 3-0 SLC).

Raelin Chaffin (3-1) got the start in the circle, picking up the win, and went seven innings allowing two runs, on five hits, while striking out two.

Ciara Briggs led the Tigers in RBI as she picked up two on a single in the bottom of the fourth inning, part of a four-run inning for LSU. Ali Newland, Georgia Clark, Karli Petty, and McKenzie Redoutey each had an RBI in the win.

Danieca Coffey led LSU in hitting as she was 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple.

LSU returns to SEC play as they travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss on Friday, March 24 with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

