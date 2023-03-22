No. 1 LSU back in win column with 10-4 win over Central Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU got back in the win column on Tuesday, March 21 with a midweek win over Central Arkansas.

The Tigers (19-2, 2-1 SEC) scored 10 runs on 13 hits in their 10-4 win over the Bears (11-9, 3-0 ASUN).

Jordan Thompson led the Tigers at the plate with three RBI and going 2-for-5 at the plate including a three-run home run. Dylan Crews went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI including a two-run home run, the 46th of his career.

Griffin Herring (1-0) picked up the win in relief, his first of the season, after pitching 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.

LSU will host No. 6 Arkansas for their SEC series opener with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

