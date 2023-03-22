Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 1 LSU back in win column with 10-4 win over Central Arkansas

LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson (4)
LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU got back in the win column on Tuesday, March 21 with a midweek win over Central Arkansas.

The Tigers (19-2, 2-1 SEC) scored 10 runs on 13 hits in their 10-4 win over the Bears (11-9, 3-0 ASUN).

Jordan Thompson led the Tigers at the plate with three RBI and going 2-for-5 at the plate including a three-run home run. Dylan Crews went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI including a two-run home run, the 46th of his career.

Griffin Herring (1-0) picked up the win in relief, his first of the season, after pitching 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.

LSU will host No. 6 Arkansas for their SEC series opener with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

LSU pitcher Raelin Chaffin (34)
No. 15 LSU bounces back with win over McNeese State
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47)
Tommy White earns SEC Player of the Week
LSU pitcher Chase Shores (34)
No. 1 LSU falls to Texas A&M in series finale
LSU head coach Beth Torina
No. 5 Tennessee sweeps No. 12 LSU