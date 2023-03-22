Need a job? Register for this online career fair.

Information from Louisiana Economic Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with manufacturing and logistics jobs in seven cities. The online event will take place Wednesday, March 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. Participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Companies from across the state are hiring in areas such as construction, maintenance, production, quality assurance and warehousing. Positions to be filled at the career fair include electrician, heavy equipment mechanics, material handler and more.

Eight companies seeking to fill a combined total of 79 job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:

• AFCO, Alexandria

• Aquaspersions, Broussard

• BJ Energy, Bossier City

• Bollinger Houma Shipyard, Houma

• Hubig’s Pies, New Orleans

• Intralox, Harahan and Hammond

• S&W Wholesale Foods, Hammond

• SafeSource Direct, Broussard

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

Since the LED FastStart Recruitment platform was launched, over 2,400 job seekers have participated in 29 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other industry sectors are scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here.

To register, visit the Brazen registration page.

