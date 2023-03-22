Facebook
NBA Youngboy drops cover art for new album and it features Southern’s Mini Dome

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - North Baton Rouge native and chart-topping rapper, NBA Youngboy, just announced the release date for his sixth full-length studio album titled, Don’t Try This At Home.

Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, announced on his personal Twitter page the latest project boasts a total of 33 tracks and will be released on Friday, April 21, 2023.

For some fans, the album art seemingly depicts an unidentifiable dome of some sort. But for those who got a first-hand look at Youngboy’s rise to fame in his hometown of Baton Rouge, you know exactly where that dome sits: on the campus of Southern University and A&M College, the city’s lone HBCU.

The F.G. Clark Activity Center, also known as the Mini Dome, is home to many of the university’s events, including basketball games, community events, and most recently, the 4th Annual Boosie Bash.

You can see the words “Don’t Try This At Home” written in navy blue across the top of the Mini Dome with Youngboy Never Broke Again scrawled in red letters directly beneath.

Youngboy’s popular “38 Baby” logo can be seen sitting near the center of the dome with the 23-year-old standing underneath.

Two singles from the album are already available to stream, Next and Demon Time.

This project’s release comes on the heels of Youngboy’s fifth studio album, which dropped January 2023 under Motown Records.

