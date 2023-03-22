Matthew Fortenberry funeral expense fund announced by BR leaders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders announced on Wednesday, March 22, the Matthew Fortenberry Funeral Expense Fund with b1Bank.

Fortenberry, 11, was shot and killed by a 17-year-old on Thursday, March 16, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The fund was established to assist the family with his funeral expenses.

District Attorney Hillar Moore, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, and Councilman Darryl Hurst announced the fund.

Donations can be made at any b1Bank location. Cash and checks are accepted.

Locate the nearest b1Bank by calling 877-614-7600 or visit b1BANK.com

