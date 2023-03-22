Facebook
Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide identified

Investigators said it happened on Adams Avenue near Scenic Highway.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man and woman were shot and killed on Tuesday, March 21, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The victims were identified as Walter Glasper, 58 and Linda Patterson, 59.

Investigators said it happened on Adams Avenue near Scenic Highway just before 8:30 p.m.

Detectives believe Glasper shot Patterson and then turned the gun on himself.

The pair died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

