Ingram scores 32 to lead Pelicans past Spurs, 119-84

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 32 points to lead the Pelicans in a 119-84 rout of the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night (March 21).

Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who led by as many as 36 points before closing out their second straight victory. Trey Murphy III scored 17 and C.J. McCollum added 15 points.

Ingram scored 16 in the third quarter, when New Orleans widened a 25-point halftime lead to 31.

New Orleans entered the day a game behind Oklahoma City and Utah for the ninth and 10th spots in the Western Conference. The Jazz were idle Tuesday night, while the Thunder played the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 20 for the Spurs, who came in having won three of six but had previously slipped well out of realistic contention for a postseason berth.

Tre Jones and former Pelican Devonte’ Graham each scored 15 and Keita Bates-Diop added 12 points.

The Pelicans took their first double-digit lead late in the first quarter after Ingram and McCollum combined for 11 points during a 13-2 run that made it 27-16.

New Orleans opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run, highlighted by Murphy’s alley-oop dunk.

Murphy’s 3 gave New Orleans a 20-point lead late in the quarter and McCullum closed out the first half with a floater and a 3 to put the Pelicans up 64-39.

Josh Richardson, whom the Pelicans acquired in exchange for Graham in February, scored 10 points.

Notes: The Pelicans swept the Spurs in a season series for the first time in team history. ... New Orleans outrebounded San Antonio, 59-46. ... The Pelicans host Charlotte in their next game Thursday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.