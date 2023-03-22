Free health and plant fair coming to Zion City Mar. 23

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Food prices continue to rise across the United States and local nonprofits are sharing ways to eat healthy without breaking the bank. Several organizations are coming together to talk about nutritious eating while promoting free health screenings.

The free Holy Grill Health and Plant Fair is happening at 6117 Cadillac Street in Zion City on Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge said it is free and open to anyone in the community. Children are encouraged to attend.

The fair will offer free health screenings and immunizations, tastings, healthy eating, and cooking videos, seed and plant giveaways, container gardening demonstrations, handouts, and registration for free smoking cessation classes. A free lunch will be provided and numerous resources on healthy eating and gardening will be available.

No registration is required.

