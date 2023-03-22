Facebook
Family health screening event heading to Ascension Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health along with the Ascension alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting a family-friendly event on Saturday, March 25 in Ascension Parish.

It will take place at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales located at 708 S. Irma Blvd.

The day of events kicks off with a fun run/walk with registration at 7 a.m.

The run/walk begins at 8 a.m. at the Civic Center and ends at the Ascension Parish Library. Organizers say the race is not timed.

Water and healthy snacks will be provided to all participants. You must register to participate in the run/walk by visiting https://ldh.la.gov/FamilyRunWalk.

The health fair will follow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 40 vendors. Attendees will have access to vaccinations, HIV testing, nutritional boxes, health screenings with a nurse consultation, and more. Educational health and wellness seminars will also take place throughout the event.

The event is free and open to the public.

