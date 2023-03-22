Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Falling bricks tumble into home, narrowly missing woman and baby

Bricks from a large vacant building next door narrowly missed a young woman and her 6-week-old baby. (Source: WLS/CELL PHONE VIDEO OF WRECKAGE/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A family is thankful to be alive. Bricks from a large vacant building next door came tumbling down Monday evening narrowly missing a young woman and her 6-week-old baby.

“It was just like a horrific scene. Big massive bricks, drywall, wood, just laying in the bed where they both lay at,” said a man, who prefers not to be named or to show his face on camera.

He is thanking his lucky stars his daughter and grandchild were in a different room when bricks came crashing through their bedroom ceiling.

“It could’ve been way worse than this,” he said. There’s a 6-week-old baby I could’ve been figuring out and a 20-year-old girl … saying, what are we going to do? Where are we going to bury them?

Crews were repairing the roof and removing debris Tuesday after it fell from the vacant building next door.

No one was hurt, but multiple rooms were damaged.

“Monday night, there were people standing outside, and there were bricks falling on them, just falling down out of the sky. And what do you do? Look up every time when you walk past the building? That’s ridiculous,” the man said.

The dilapidated building is the landmark Guyon Building. Once a fancy hotel, it’s been sitting empty since the 90s.

In July of 1986, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife stayed there briefly while working on a Habitat for Humanity project nearby.

This man says he’s lived next door for 17 years, and this is the third incident that’s happened.

“I’m still in disbelief right now. Hopefully someone from the city will come out and tell us what they’re going to do or what needs to be done,” the man said.

The city’s Department of Buildings says the owner is making emergency temporary repairs and mobilizing contractors to abate the loose masonry.

The property was previously cited for building code violations in 2022, and the owner is currently being sued by the city.

City officials are promising to hold the property owner accountable.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

sleep generic
CONSUMER REPORTS: Better sleep this week and beyond
YOUR HEALTH: E.R. overcrowding: A public health crisis
The United States Food and Drug Administration completed a second review of a company that...
FDA gives clearance to lab-grown meat company
The free Holy Grill Health and Plant Fair is happening at 6117 Cadillac Street in Zion City on...
Free health and plant fair coming to Zion City Mar. 23
The two children were allegedly picked up from school by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg...
Amber Alert in Virginia canceled, 6-year-old girls found safe