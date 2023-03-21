Trending warmer with record highs possible later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another chilly start this morning, a significant warm-up trend commences today that will last through the end of the week. Today’s highs will rebound into the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. No rainfall is expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 21 (WAFB)

From Freezing Temps to Record Highs?

This first official week of spring will have quite the contrast from its start to its finish. After a widespread freeze on Monday morning, record highs will be possible by Thursday and Friday as temperatures soar into the upper 80s. Generally dry weather is expected over the next few days, although a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out by Thursday afternoon/evening.

Friday Storms

Showers and t-storms return to the area on Friday in association with a cold front. The day should start out mainly dry, with best rain chances holding off until late afternoon and into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the potential for a few strong storms, posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for much of our area.

Another decent soaking is expected with Friday’s front, but rain amounts should be manageable for most. The Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals averaging from 0.75″-1.50″ near and north of the interstates, with 0.75″ south of I-10. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

Mild into the Weekend

Temperatures won’t see much of a cool down behind Friday’s front, with the main impact being to morning lows. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry weather on Saturday, but scattered rains could return by Sunday as Friday’s front lifts back northward as a warm front during the day.

