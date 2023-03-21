Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suspect found guilty of murder during retrial, officials say

Blayson Fife, DOB: 5/26/1999, is accused of shooting and killing Rick McBride back in 2017.
Blayson Fife, DOB: 5/26/1999, is accused of shooting and killing Rick McBride back in 2017.(LPSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A jury reached a guilty verdict for a murder suspect on Thursday, March 16, during a retrial, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Blayson Paul Fife was found guilty of second-degree murder, authorities said. They added he was originally found guilty by a jury on August 26, 2019, with a 10 to two verdict. However, when the United States Supreme Court ruled that split verdicts were unconstitutional, Fife was granted a new trial.

RELATED: Livingston Parish jury finds teen guilty of 2017 murder

Authorities said the murder happened back in 2017 in Livingston Parish. They added that the victim, Rick McBride, was found shot to death after deputies responded to a death complaint in Walker.

A witness had not heard from the victim for some time and went to check on him at his home, according to authorities. They added that the witness knocked on the door, got no response, and noticed the door was unlocked. Authorities said the witness opened the door, discovered the victim, and ran to find help to call 911.

RELATED: 61-year-old man found dead from gunshot wound, identified

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, investigators determined that a positive DNA match placed Fife at the crime scene.

Fife is expected to be sentenced on Thursday, April 27, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

school bus
Police: Man taken into custody following search in Scotlandville
The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.
US probes reports of steering glitch on newer Honda Civics
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, March 21
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, March 21
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing...
Missing Hammond man last seen as he left for work