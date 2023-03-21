Suspect found guilty of murder during retrial, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A jury reached a guilty verdict for a murder suspect on Thursday, March 16, during a retrial, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Blayson Paul Fife was found guilty of second-degree murder, authorities said. They added he was originally found guilty by a jury on August 26, 2019, with a 10 to two verdict. However, when the United States Supreme Court ruled that split verdicts were unconstitutional, Fife was granted a new trial.

Authorities said the murder happened back in 2017 in Livingston Parish. They added that the victim, Rick McBride, was found shot to death after deputies responded to a death complaint in Walker.

A witness had not heard from the victim for some time and went to check on him at his home, according to authorities. They added that the witness knocked on the door, got no response, and noticed the door was unlocked. Authorities said the witness opened the door, discovered the victim, and ran to find help to call 911.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, investigators determined that a positive DNA match placed Fife at the crime scene.

Fife is expected to be sentenced on Thursday, April 27, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

