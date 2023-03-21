Strawberry Shortcake with Cream Biscuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the strawberry season in Louisiana, trucks selling the sweet berries line the roads. Here, the fresh produce is combined with cream biscuits to create the most famous and most loved strawberry dish.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 10 Servings

Ingredients for Macerated Strawberries:

1-quart strawberries, stem removed and sliced lengthwise

½ cup sugar or to taste

1-ounce strawberry wine, optional

Method for Macerated Strawberries:

In a medium mixing bowl, combine strawberries, sugar, and wine. Mash with a potato masher or fork just until strawberries release their juices. Be careful not to mash to a pulp. Set aside.

Ingredients for Whipped Cream:

1½ cups Creole cream cheese or sour cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp cinnamon

¾ cup powdered sugar

Method for Whipped Cream:

In an electric mixer, combine Creole cream cheese, heavy whipping cream, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Whisk on medium-high speed until the mixture starts to slightly thicken. Slowly add sugar and beat until very soft peaks form. Take care not to create a stiff whipped cream. Set aside.

Ingredients for Cream Biscuits:

2 cups flour

1 tbsp double-acting baking powder

3 tbsps sugar or to taste

½ tsp salt

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup whole milk (for brushing the tops of biscuits)

Method for Cream Biscuits:

Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Slowly add cream and stir the mixture until it just forms into a dough. Gather dough into a ball and turn it onto a lightly floured surface. Roll or pat dough into a ½-inch thick sheet. Using a 2½-inch pastry cutter, cut out as many rounds as possible and transfer them to an ungreased baking sheet. NOTE: A 4-inch or 1-inch cutter may be substituted. Gather scraps, roll the remaining dough into a ½-inch thick sheet, and continue cutting out more rounds until all dough has been used. Brush the tops of the biscuits lightly with milk. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer biscuits to a rack and let cool for 5 minutes. Split biscuits horizontally with a fork, arrange the bottom halves on serving plates and spoon macerated strawberries evenly over each biscuit. Top strawberry mixture with whipped cream and cover with biscuit tops. Serve the remaining cream separately.

