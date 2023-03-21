Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

South BR crash related to Nathan Millard case, officials say

Napoleon Street
Napoleon Street(wafb)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A driver fleeing from police crashed into another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, March 21, sending both drivers to a hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they were working in a neighborhood Tuesday, trying to gain more information on the Nathan Millard case. In particular, they were seeking more information about possible prostitution in the area.

RELATED: Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped

As they walked up to a house early Tuesday afternoon, detectives said a man in a nearby white car quickly took off. 

That man ran a stop sign and crashed into an unrelated vehicle at the corner of Terrace and Napoleon, police say. 

Police were not yet chasing after the man as he had just taken off when the crash happened.  He was transported to the hospital along with the female driver of the other car.  

Both had minor injuries.

Napoleon Street
Napoleon Street(wafb)

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Candace Owens speaking at LSU tonight for ‘Live Free Tour’
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 21
Trending warmer with record highs possible later this week
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing...
Missing Hammond man last seen as he left for work
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
New Orleans mayor recall falls short by thousands of signatures