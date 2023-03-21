South BR crash related to Nathan Millard case, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A driver fleeing from police crashed into another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, March 21, sending both drivers to a hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they were working in a neighborhood Tuesday, trying to gain more information on the Nathan Millard case. In particular, they were seeking more information about possible prostitution in the area.

RELATED: Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped

As they walked up to a house early Tuesday afternoon, detectives said a man in a nearby white car quickly took off.

That man ran a stop sign and crashed into an unrelated vehicle at the corner of Terrace and Napoleon, police say.

Police were not yet chasing after the man as he had just taken off when the crash happened. He was transported to the hospital along with the female driver of the other car.

Both had minor injuries.

Napoleon Street (wafb)

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.