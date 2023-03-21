New Taco Bell opens up in the Town of Livingston

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A new Taco Bell opened up in the Town of Livingston on Tuesday, March 21.

The fast-food restaurant is located at 29170 Frost Road next to burger King.

The place was built by Jerry Kachel Builder Inc. according to Facebook.

Glen Bell founded the Taco Bell chain of restaurants He opened his first restaurant back in 1962 in Downey, California, serving what his customers called ‘Tay-Kohs.”

According to ScrapeHero.com, there are more than 7700 Taco Bell stores across the United States.

Now residents in Livingston can enjoy their favorite menu items , like the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Crunchwrap Supreme, or Mexican Pizza.

