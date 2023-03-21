Police: Man taken into custody following search in Scotlandville

UPDATE

The person of interest was taken into custody, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police reported they were helping Probation and Parole after receiving a call for assistance.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced on the morning of Tuesday, March 21 that all bus routes traveling to Scotlandville Middle School have been temporarily suspended.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a probation/parole suspect in the area near the middle school.

The bus routes will be held up until the scene can be cleared, according to EBR Schools.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.