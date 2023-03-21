Facebook
LSU practices through chilly temps

It was a chilly morning for LSU football practice on Tuesday, March 21, just the second of spring that was open to the media.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a chilly morning for LSU football practice on Tuesday, March 21, just the second of spring that was open to the media.

The media was once again only allowed to see players work on mainly individual drills during the sessions available.

After practice, head coach Brian Kelly said he liked what the Tigers did schematically on special teams.

Check back for more later today.

