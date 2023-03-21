Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Listen to H.E.R.’ town hall series focusing on women’s health

The first of nine town halls will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6201 Florida Blvd.
The first of nine town halls will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6201 Florida Blvd.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Women’s Health and Community Health (OWHCH) is launching a town hall series on Tuesday, March 21 in the Capital City.

The first of nine town halls will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6201 Florida Blvd. If you plan to attend, you’re asked to enter the building from the Ardenwood Drive entrance.

Click here to register

The goals of the town halls are to:

  • elevate women’s health needs;
  • promote local and state resources and services and
  • inform the priorities of LDH’s new Office of Women’s Health and Community Health.

Participants will get to hear personal testimonies from special guests and participate in health screenings, resource fairs, cooking demonstrations, and other interactive activities. It’s free to attend.

According to LDH, the town hall will feature discussions facilitated by health experts on issues impacting women across the lifespan, opportunities for networking, activities like yoga and meditation, and exhibitions by community and healthcare provider partners.

OWHCH was created during the 2022 Legislative Session, with the goal of providing an agency-wide focus on women’s health outcomes through policy, education, evidence-based practices, programs, and services.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

Cold snap causing St. Vincent de Paul to open more beds
An absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots due soon in March 25 election
Absentee ballots due soon in March 25 election
Absentee ballots due soon in March 25 election
Cold snap causing St. Vincent de Paul to open more beds
Cold snap causing St. Vincent de Paul to open more beds