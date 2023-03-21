‘Listen to H.E.R.’ town hall series focusing on women’s health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Women’s Health and Community Health (OWHCH) is launching a town hall series on Tuesday, March 21 in the Capital City.

The first of nine town halls will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6201 Florida Blvd. If you plan to attend, you’re asked to enter the building from the Ardenwood Drive entrance.

The goals of the town halls are to:

elevate women’s health needs;

promote local and state resources and services and

inform the priorities of LDH’s new Office of Women’s Health and Community Health.

Participants will get to hear personal testimonies from special guests and participate in health screenings, resource fairs, cooking demonstrations, and other interactive activities. It’s free to attend.

According to LDH, the town hall will feature discussions facilitated by health experts on issues impacting women across the lifespan, opportunities for networking, activities like yoga and meditation, and exhibitions by community and healthcare provider partners.

OWHCH was created during the 2022 Legislative Session, with the goal of providing an agency-wide focus on women’s health outcomes through policy, education, evidence-based practices, programs, and services.

