Gonzales officials considering allowing people to operate golf carts within the city, but there’s a catch

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in Gonzales are considering allowing people to operate golf carts within the city limits, but there is a big catch.

The City Council is considering golf cart access, but only in selected developments throughout Gonzales.

Almost everywhere you turn in Ascension Parish, you’re bound to see signs of construction and new developments coming up.

Take for instance the new ‘Heritage Crossing’ being built on the corner of Highway 30 and Highway 44.

A unique mixed-use development with homes, apartment units, shopping, retail & dining options.

“We think this gives the options to those people who want to live in Ascension and in Gonzales and experience this type of mixed-use living. Where your services are really right at hand, right outside your front door, and you don’t have to jump in a car,” said Clay Stafford, the developer of Heritage Crossing.

Stafford believes neighborhoods like Heritage Crossing are perfect for one thing.

“The community is set up to be really pedestrian friendly, really biker friendly, so golf carts is just a natural fit,” said Stafford.

However, you’re currently not allowed to drive a golf cart within the city limits.

But some officials are looking to change that, after a request from developers.

“It just never came up before to be honest with you. And so, we never had anything on the books. And until these traditional neighborhoods started planning, iI don’t think we would’ve looked at it at all,” said Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux.

People would not be able to drive the golf carts on the highway of course, and they will have to have the proper license plates and more.

But right now, Mayor Arceneaux says the golf carts would really only be allowed in those three different neighborhoods being built at this time.

“The catch is being a traditional neighborhood development, or a PUD (Planned Unit Development).

And if it’s one of those, we’ll keep it strictly maintained to these three that we’ve got coming in now. So yes, it’s new to us, but something we feel like would work in Gonzales,” said Mayor Arceneaux.

The ordinance would ultimately amend the current Code of Ordinance, to allow golf carts in Traditional Neighborhood Developments and Planned Unit Developments.

The item was introduced at the Council Meeting on Monday, March 20.

Council members will vote on the ordinance at their next meeting in April.

